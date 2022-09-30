Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 2,073 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Path Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SAMG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

