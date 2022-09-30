Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $367,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,562,000 after acquiring an additional 92,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $444.88 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.27 and a 200-day moving average of $543.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

