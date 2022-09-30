Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $30,000 in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.59%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

