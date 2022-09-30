Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $35,000 in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero bought 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,226.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero bought 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $162,226.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,636.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,335 shares of company stock valued at $554,900. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.49. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

