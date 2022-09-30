Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $32,000 Investment in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Permianville Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $84,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,577,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,251,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $165,864 in the last 90 days.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PVL opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.