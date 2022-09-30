Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,464,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,123,474. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

