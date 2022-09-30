DRIFE (DRF) Tops One Day Volume of $6,357.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, DRIFE has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $209,445.82 and $6,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.50 or 0.99977020 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059086 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082834 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,415,044 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

