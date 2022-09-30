DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Buys £33,001.52 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. DS Smith Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 243.70 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 422 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,246.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.71.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

