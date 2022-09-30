Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.