Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

