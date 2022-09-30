Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Head to Head Contrast

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nomura shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nomura has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 1 1 0 0 1.50 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $12.15 billion 0.82 $1.27 billion $0.27 12.19 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 6.41% 3.32% 0.22% Dune Acquisition N/A -117.41% 9.68%

Summary

Nomura beats Dune Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment operated a network of 119 branches. The Investment Management segment engages in the management of funds, investment trusts, and other investment vehicles; and provision of investment advisory, custodial, and administrative services. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

