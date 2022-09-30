DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

