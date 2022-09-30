DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after buying an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DXC Technology by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 412,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $24.67 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.