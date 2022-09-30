Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DND. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$50.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

