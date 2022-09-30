Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.50.

Shares of DND opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.92. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

