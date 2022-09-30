Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 45.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$50.49.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

About Dye & Durham

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.