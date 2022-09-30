e-Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $849,039.84 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $849,039.84 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00276463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001224 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,734 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,583 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

