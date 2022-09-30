East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -8.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Signal and East Stone Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.90 $100.60 million $1.67 22.72 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats East Stone Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

