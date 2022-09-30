Eastern Bank Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,360 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.