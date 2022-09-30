Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.15.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

