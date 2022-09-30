EasyFi (EZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,238.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $428,975.34 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,083.44 or 0.99977746 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006972 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009957 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005496 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063924 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080983 BTC.
EasyFi Coin Profile
EasyFi is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.
EasyFi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
