eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $791.96 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,664.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00625139 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00251050 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00047993 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008716 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,184,958,396,789 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
