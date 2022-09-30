ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.66

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 1070282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

