Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 2,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

