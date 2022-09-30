EDDASwap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $601,283.00 (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One EDDASwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.26 or 0.00615969 BTC on major exchanges. EDDASwap has a total market cap of $601,283.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDDASwap has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDDASwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDDASwap Profile

EDDASwap was first traded on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDDASwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDDASwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDDASwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.