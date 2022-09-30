Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00273299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017001 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003878 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,875,677 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.