Electra Protocol (XEP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104,682.00

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,547,642,371 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

