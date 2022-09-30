Electric Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,710.00 (ELCASH)

Electric Cash (ELCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Electric Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Cash has a total market capitalization of $516,558.25 and $33,710.00 worth of Electric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00251768 BTC.

Electric Cash Coin Profile

Electric Cash’s total supply is 4,134,775 coins and its circulating supply is 555,950 coins. Electric Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electric Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.