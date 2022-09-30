Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $134,439.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $313.87 million and approximately $134,439.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s genesis date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,304,504,457 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

