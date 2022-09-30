Eleven Finance (ELE) Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Eleven Finance has a total market cap of $10,853.96 and $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eleven Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eleven Finance alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eleven Finance Coin Profile

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eleven Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eleven Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eleven Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eleven Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eleven Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eleven Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.