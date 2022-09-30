Ellevest Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $245.56 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

