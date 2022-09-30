Elysian One Day Trading Volume Hits $268,835.00 (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Elysian has a market cap of $6.88 million and $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014568 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

