eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. eMagin shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 158,491 shares changing hands.

eMagin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

