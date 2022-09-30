EMOGI Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $294,420.00 (LOL)

EMOGI Network (LOL) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, EMOGI Network has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One EMOGI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EMOGI Network has a total market cap of $294,420.00 and approximately $50,276.00 worth of EMOGI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EMOGI Network Profile

EMOGI Network’s launch date was July 22nd, 2019. EMOGI Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. EMOGI Network’s official Twitter account is @EMOGIcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EMOGI Network is medium.com/@EMOGICoin. The official website for EMOGI Network is emogi.io.

EMOGI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EMOGI is a secure digital currency that can be sent person to person over the internet. Transactions have very low fees and are completed nearly instantly with no banks or governments involved.Emojis are used and understood across the world and are quickly becoming a universal language. EMOGI strives to be globally-recognized and accepted money.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EMOGI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EMOGI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EMOGI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

