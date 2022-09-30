Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$59.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$51.68 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The stock has a market cap of C$104.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

