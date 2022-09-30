Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Endava Price Performance

Endava stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Endava by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

