Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Endava Price Performance
Endava stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
