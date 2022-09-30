Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.