Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Endava Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of DAVA stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
