Endava plc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endava in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endava’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Endava Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

NYSE DAVA opened at $80.26 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

