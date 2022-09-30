Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 727% compared to the typical daily volume of 460 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.73.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after buying an additional 2,734,126 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after buying an additional 257,768 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDR opened at 19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of 23.34. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.