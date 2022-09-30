Energi (NRG) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00089772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,846,382 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.