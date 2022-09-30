ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in September

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.6 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
XNGSF opened at $13.18 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.
About ENN Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.