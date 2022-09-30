EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $347,614.00

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $347,614.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00087599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00065450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007735 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

