eosDAC Reaches Market Cap of $390,948.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. eosDAC has a market cap of $390,948.00 and $22,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

