Equalizer Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

