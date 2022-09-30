Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $272.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

