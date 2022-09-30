Era Swap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,984,668 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

