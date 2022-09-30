Ergo (ERG) Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00011978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $142.09 million and $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00275007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00141914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00762553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00598445 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,491,685 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

