Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on the stock.

Ergomed Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ergomed stock opened at GBX 1,114 ($13.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £556.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,472.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Ergomed has a 12-month low of GBX 910 ($11.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585 ($19.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,142.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ergomed news, insider Richard Barfield sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.14), for a total transaction of £292,500 ($353,431.61).

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

