ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index 24-Hour Volume Reaches $377,905.00 (ETH2X-FLI)

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a total market cap of $12.37 million and $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the US dollar. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00041043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Coin Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was first traded on March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,550,967 coins. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.