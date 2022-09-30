ETHPad (ETHPAD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad launched on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,126,705 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.